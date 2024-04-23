WATCH LIVE

Chicago man Jovon Nelson, 24, missing since April 9; called police, mom for help before vanishing

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 23, 2024 2:06AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of 24-year-old Jovon Nelson is desperately searching for him, saying he has been missing since April 9.

The family gathered in front of Chicago police headquarters to share their story Monday nihgt.

They said Nelson disappeared after calling police for help from the East Side neighborhood. He also called his mother, who said he was gone by the time she reached the area. Tangea Nelson said she doesn't know why her son was calling for help.

Nelson is described as a 5 ft. 9 in. tall 140 lbs. Black man with dreadlocks and a neck tattoo. He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit, police said.

If you have any information about his whereabouts call 911 or call Area 2 Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.

