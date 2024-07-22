Search intensifies for missing 82-year-old Skokie woman Tsering Wangyal, last seen nearly 1 week ago

Skokie, Illinois, police shared a new photo of Tsering Wangyal, a 82-year-old woman last seen in the area of the 9500-block of Bronx Place on Monday.

Skokie, Illinois, police shared a new photo of Tsering Wangyal, a 82-year-old woman last seen in the area of the 9500-block of Bronx Place on Monday.

Skokie, Illinois, police shared a new photo of Tsering Wangyal, a 82-year-old woman last seen in the area of the 9500-block of Bronx Place on Monday.

Skokie, Illinois, police shared a new photo of Tsering Wangyal, a 82-year-old woman last seen in the area of the 9500-block of Bronx Place on Monday.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been nearly a week since an elderly woman was reported missing in north suburban Skokie.

Her family and friends ramped up their search efforts Sunday.

The search intensified as dozens of volunteers gathered at Evanston's Tibetan Alliance of Chicago to get their marching orders. It is there where Tsering Wangyal's daughter, Tenzin Wangyal, believes her mother was trying to get to when she disappeared Monday afternoon.

"There was a service Monday evening at 5:30 p.m., and my dad and her spoke earlier in the day, and my dad told her they'd be leaving at 5 p.m.," Tenzin said.

It appears, however, that Tsering Wangyal wanted to leave earlier, with police saying she was spotted on camera leaving her condo just across the street from Old Orchard Mall around 4 p.m. A surveillance photo released Saturday shows her at Evanston's Levy Senior Center around 6 p.m.

Her family believe she must have gotten on the 97 bus to get there, though CTA have yet to provide them with surveillance footage to confirm this.

"She moved to the Skokie area in March, so it is a new area too," Tenzin said. "She's been here, so she knows this area well, but she's been always coming from the South, from Rogers Park to this location."

Because her English was limited, friends and family believe Wangyal might have had a hard time asking for help if she ran into trouble. A grid search of the area surrounding the Senior Center was being done today with volunteers told to go door to door.

Even while it's been six days, those who know her refuse to give up.

"She's kind of a matriarch that you would consider here at the community center," volunteer organizer Lhakba Bhutia said. "She loves to sing. She loves to dance. I would say it's what tethers her to the community here, so I would say we can all feel her absence."

Investigators say there is no indication of foul play. Anyone with information on Wangyal's whereabouts should call 911 or the direct line for the Skokie Police Department by calling 847-982-5900.