Chicago man, 22, killed in Stone Park nightclub shooting

STONE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man is dead after an overnight shooting at a Stone Park nightclub Saturday, according to police.The Stone Park Police Department, as well as the West Suburban Major Crime Tasks Force and Illinois State Police, are investigating the fatal shooting, officials said.Police say a 22-year-old man was killed after he was shot in the parking lot of the Mansion Night Club in the 3800-block of W. Lake Street.Police have not yet released the name of the victim until the family is notified.Officials say the incident appears to be isolated. No word on information about any possible suspects.Police have not released any other information at this time.