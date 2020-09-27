Chicago man, 22, killed in Stone Park nightclub shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
STONE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man is dead after an overnight shooting at a Stone Park nightclub Saturday, according to police.

The Stone Park Police Department, as well as the West Suburban Major Crime Tasks Force and Illinois State Police, are investigating the fatal shooting, officials said.

Police say a 22-year-old man was killed after he was shot in the parking lot of the Mansion Night Club in the 3800-block of W. Lake Street.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim until the family is notified.

Officials say the incident appears to be isolated. No word on information about any possible suspects.

Police have not released any other information at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stone parkchicago shootingnightclubfatal shootingshootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,604 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
IL student-athletes, parents announce upcoming lawsuit regarding fall sports
Stabbed woman's body pulled from Chicago River North Branch: CPD
No charges yet filed in girl's East Garfield Park stabbing death
Newsviews: Graduated Tax Amendment
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
Activism comes to life in Goodman Theatre show
Show More
Gary police shoot homicide suspect: Indiana officials
West Pullman shooting leaves boy, 15, dead: CPD
Woman shot in head by stray bullet celebrates birthday with officers who saved her
Never miss the meat on this vegan menu
Tips on 'homegating' during Bears game
More TOP STORIES News