Chicago man imprisoned for 29 years to walk free after murder conviction vacated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is set to walk out of prison Thursday after a judge vacated his conviction.
Demond Weston was convicted of murder and attempted murder back in 1990 and has spent three decades in prison. He claimed that the former disgraced Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge tortured him to confess to a crime he did not commit.
Burge is now deceased.
Wednesday, a Cook County judge vacated his conviction. His family is overjoyed.
"I am so glad because he stayed in jail too long for something he didn't do," said Rhonda Weston, Demond's sister.
"We thought it was going to be last year but this year is just as great," said Carrie Williams, a supporter of Weston. "God gave us this opportunity this Christmas, and we are so grateful to have him."
In August, Weston's legal team asked Special Prosecutor Bob Milan to re-investigate the entire case. In a statement, Milan wrote that the "investigation covered five separate shootings and included the review of thousands of pages of police reports, Grand Jury transcripts, motion transcripts, trial transcripts, evidence reports and medical reports. The Office interviewed more than two dozen witnesses and conducted multiple crime scene visits."
After that work, Milan wrote that his report concluded Weston's allegations of abuse are "unsubstantiated." Weston's legal team disagreed, however.
"We disagree on the conclusion on the torture piece, but today the key thing is he's out of prison," said Scott Schutte, Weston's attorney.
Milan's report also concluded that the evidence against Weston "does not meet the burden of beyond a reasonable doubt," which triggered Milan's request to ask the judge to vacate the conviction.
Weston is set to be released from Dixon Correctional Center Thursday morning.
