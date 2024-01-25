Mayor Brandon Johnson defends handling of Chicago migrant crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson went on the defensive Wednesday on his handling of the Chicago migrant crisis.

"I know folks may question my style, but don't question my leadership," he said.

With the lack of funds to open any new city shelters, Johnson would not say whether he would extend the February 1 deadline that evicts migrants from shelters after 60 days.

"We are going to work really hard to look at options we have so no one has to be out on the street," Johnson said.

Earlier this week, Governor JB Pritzker said he is very concerned about the lack of new shelters for migrants in Chicago. The state has allocated an extra $180 million to help, but the governor said he's waiting on the city for a plan.

"The city has not told the state where they would like us to put our resources to build new shelters or help them build new shelters, so we can't help if we can't identify those locations," Pritzker said.

Johnson said the city has given the state several shelter location sites and the mayor reminded the governor the state could use the money to build a shelter anywhere.

"Shelters do not have to be built solely in Chicago, the state can do it where ever they want," he said.

Despite the back and forth, Johnson said he and Pritzker are not at odds with each other over the migrant crisis.

The mayor didn't comment on requests from the Edgewater community to reevaluate using the Broadway Armory as a migrant shelter, but 48th Ward Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth doubts the building will be returned to residents any time soon.

"The Broadway armory is going to continue to be a migrant shelter but that is not going to stop us from continuing to talk to our colleagues and our administration," she said.

There are 28 migrant shelters in Chicago, all of which are full. Earlier this week Johnson met with about 25 suburban mayors to ask for help with the crisis in any way they can.