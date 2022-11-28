Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chuy Garcia expected to file petitions for Chicago mayoral election

This is a deadline day for candidates planning to run for Chicago mayor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the final day for candidates running for mayor of Chicago to turn in their nominating petitions.

Candidates who file at 5 p.m. will be entered into a lottery for the final slot on the ballot.

The Chicago Board of Elections said so far six people have filed to be on the ballot for the 2023 Mayoral elections.

Will Ed Burke seek reelection? Longest-serving Chicago City Council member has not filed petitions

Candidates interested in running for mayor must have at least 12,500 signatures from registered voters in the city.

Many of those candidates are vying for the chance to have their name towards the top of the ballot.

Incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot will submit her petitions Monday at around 8:45 a.m. Challenger Chuy Garcia is also planning to file Monday.

Longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke has yet to file for a run for a 15th term on the City Council.

The lottery for being last on the ballot begins at 4 p.m. Everyone must be in line by exactly 5 p.m. when the doors close.

Election Day is February 28.