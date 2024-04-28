'Illinois Craft Beer Week' kicks off with Beer Under Glass event in Chicago

Enjoy a sip of summer as we raise our glasses to Illinois' brewing community!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enjoy a sip of summer as we raise our glasses to Illinois' brewing community!

Illinois Craft Beer Week returns May 3-10, marking the official kickoff to the summer craft beer season.

The weeklong celebration comes to life annually in May, with signature festivals, taproom and retailer events, one-of-a-kind collaborations, and exciting promotions to delight craft beer fans and drive support for the state's craft beer industry.

Beer Under Glass on May 3

Headlining Illinois Craft Beer Week is Beer Under Glass, the cornerstone festival and fundraiser that kicks off the weeklong celebration.

It's hosted under 200 feet of glass at Chicago Union Station's Great Hall. Beer Under Glass convenes approximately 100 Illinois craft breweries for a unique tasting event in one of Chicago's most iconic venues while raising money to support the Guild's mission of education, promotion, and advocacy.

ICBW Pint Glass

Illinois Craft Beer Week also invites fans to solidify their place in Illinois craft beer history by securing the third annual ICBW Pint Glass.

It's a limited-edition commemorative pint glass, available for purchase at participating breweries exclusively during Illinois Craft Beer Week, raises funds for member breweries and the Guild.

The theme of this year's ICBW Pint Glass is "Craft Your Illinois Adventure." Featuring dozens of local landmarks, adventure destinations, and hidden treasures, the ICBW Pint Glass is the perfect tour guide for a summer of fun and adventure in the Land of Lincoln. The best part is that all the featured destinations are a stone's throw from a locally owned and operated craft brewery.

Participants can:

- Peruse the Map: Check out the handy maps below to find all the destinations featured on the ICBW Pint Glass

-Visit Landmarks: Grab your ICBW Pint Glass and start visiting fun Illinois landmarks.

- Post a Photo: Snap a photo of the ICBW Pint Glass at one of the featured destinations, and post to Facebook, X/Twitter, or Instagram (grid posts only!)

- Follow or tag the Guild: Use hashtag #CraftILAdventure for a chance to win a $100 gift card (be sure you follow and tag the Guild)

Summer Passport

A reimagined Summer Passport program during Illinois Craft Beer Week, rewarding craft beer fans for grabbing their ICBW Pint Glasses and crafting their own adventure all summer long.

The physical Summer Passport will feature all-new opportunities for craft beer fans to win prizes for exploring Illinois breweries and hitting adventure milestones from May through August.

