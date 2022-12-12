Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces Anabel Abarca as pick for alderman of 12th Ward

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has named Anabel Abarca to serve as alderman of the 12th Ward, replacing George Cardenas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's 12th Ward will soon have a new alderman.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Anabel Abarca as her pick to represent the ward on the city's Southwest Side Monday.

Abarca is a Chicago native who recently worked as chief of staff for former 12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas.

"Anabel Abarca is a pillar of the 12th Ward community," Mayor Lightfoot said. "Her passion for public service and deep connection to her community makes her the best candidate to serve the residents of McKinley Park, Brighton Park, and Little Village. I look forward to working with Anabel, and I thank the 12th Ward vacancy committee for their collaboration in this process."

Cardenas left office last month as he prepares to take a job with the Cook County Board of Review.