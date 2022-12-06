WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago mayoral race: Lottery to determine order for candidates challenging Mayor Lightfoot

Brandon Johnson, Willie Wilson, Paul Vallas, Kam Buckner, Sophia King and Ja'Mal Green vying for top spot

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 11:58AM
EMBED <>More Videos

A lottery will be held to determine who gets the top spot on the ballot for the Chicago mayoral election.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Commissioners will hold a lottery Tuesday to determine the order of candidates on the February ballot.

Mayoral candidate Jesus "Chuy" Garcia's name will be last on the ballot because filed at the end of the last day.

Chicago mayoral election: Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson try to kick each other off the ballot

The question now becomes... whose name will appear first.

That will be between Willie Wilson, Paul Vallas, Kam Buckner, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King and Ja'Mal Green.

Five candidates face challenges to their petitions to get on the ballot.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot among candidates filing last-minute petitions for Chicago mayoral election

Election Day is February 28.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.