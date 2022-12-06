Chicago mayoral race: Lottery to determine order for candidates challenging Mayor Lightfoot

A lottery will be held to determine who gets the top spot on the ballot for the Chicago mayoral election.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Commissioners will hold a lottery Tuesday to determine the order of candidates on the February ballot.

Mayoral candidate Jesus "Chuy" Garcia's name will be last on the ballot because filed at the end of the last day.

The question now becomes... whose name will appear first.

That will be between Willie Wilson, Paul Vallas, Kam Buckner, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King and Ja'Mal Green.

Five candidates face challenges to their petitions to get on the ballot.

Election Day is February 28.