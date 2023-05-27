Huge crowds are expected to gather downtown for the 2023 Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony in honor of the fallen.

Chicago to honor fallen with 2023 Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is remembering the fallen this weekend.

Huge crowds are expected to gather downtown to honor all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending and protecting the country.

The annual Memorial Day parade steps off at noon from State and Lake Streets.

This year's Grand Marshal is Major General Rodney Boyd. The Assistant Adjutant General and Chicago native is the highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard history.

A wreath laying ceremony takes place before the parade at 11 a.m. at the eternal flame Daley Plaza.

Chicago's Memorial Day Parade is one of the largest in the nation. It was approved by Congress beginning in 1947.