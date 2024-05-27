Kids Rank helps children from military families cope with unique challenges they face

On Memorial Day 2024, Kelcey Liverpool and Andrew Washington spoke about how Kids Rank helps children from military families.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Memorial Day weekend, a local group is working to make sure children from military families have help coping with the unique challenges they face.

Since its founding, Kids Rank has helped nearly 1,000 children in military families.

Kelcey Liverpool and Andrew Washington from Kids Rank joined ABC7 to talk about the organization.

They spoke about how Kids Rank started, how they identified a need with a specific group and how the organization has impacted their lives.

They also talked about what programs Kids Rank is offering this summer for military-connected kids.

Of course, Liverpool and Washington also weighed in on what Memorial Day means to them and Kids Rank.

