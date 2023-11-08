WATCH LIVE

Michelin awards new stars to Chicago restaurants, including Smyth, Atelier

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 5:00PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four Chicago restaurants have received the culinary world's highest honor.

Tuesday night was the Michelin Guide gala in New York City.

Smyth in the West Loop was awarded its third Michelin star. There are only about a dozen restaurants in the entire U.S. with three stars.

One Michelin star went to Atelier in Lincoln Sqaure.and Indienne in River North.

Daisies in Logan Square earned the new Michelin Green star, for its locally sourced menu.

Full list of Chicago Michelin star restaurants:

3 stars:

-Alinea

-Smyth

2 stars:

-Ever

-Moody Tongue

-Oriole

1 stars

-Boka

-El Ideas

-Elske

-Esme

-Galit

-Kasama

-Mako

-Next

-Omakase Yume

-Porto

-Schwa

-Sepia

Temporis

-Topolobampo

