Elburn to vote on whether to ban unscheduled migrant bus drop-offs

ELBURN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Elburn village board will vote Wednesday night on whether to ban unscheduled migrant bus drop-offs.

Village officials reported last week a bus load of 38 asylum seekers had been dropped off at the Metra station there, with no prior notice, then they loaded a train to Chicago.

Elburn, which is 50 miles west of Chicago, isn't the only community facing similar incidents, migrants have been dropped off in other towns, including Aurora, Fox River Grove, Rosemont, Elmhurst, and University park in recent weeks.

Rosemont and Aurora have enacted ordinances banning unscheduled drop-offs.

The city of Chicago also passed an ordinance earlier this month, prohibiting buses from arriving and dropping people off in the city with no prior notice. Already, Mayor Brandon Johnson said, over a hundred citations have been given.

"It's about a 110 citations thus far and that number continues to grow and yes, we had to impound a couple of buses thus far," Mayor Johnson said. "The whole impetus behind this is, as you know, is to create some calm and some structure around this operation."

But Oak Park has a different approach. The village is using a grant from the state to support 162 asylum-seekers housed at a hotel and a YMCA.

In addition, 18 people are staying at a local church with the support of volunteers.

The Village Board Meeting in Elburn is set for 7 p.m.