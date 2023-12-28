Migrants Chicago: Grundy County places signs along I-55 to ward off buses as suburbs make own plans

As the crisis of migrants in Chicago continues, the suburbs are making their own plans. Buses from Texas are dropping off asylum seekers randomly.

As the crisis of migrants in Chicago continues, the suburbs are making their own plans. Buses from Texas are dropping off asylum seekers randomly.

As the crisis of migrants in Chicago continues, the suburbs are making their own plans. Buses from Texas are dropping off asylum seekers randomly.

As the crisis of migrants in Chicago continues, the suburbs are making their own plans. Buses from Texas are dropping off asylum seekers randomly.

ELBURN, Ill. (WLS) -- Grundy County has joined other Chicago suburbs in an effort to deter buses from dropping off migrants from Texas outside of the city.

While the migrant crisis continues to challenge Chicago, some surrounding suburbs are now scrambling, with new regulations in place in the city.

Buses have been dropping off asylum seekers unannounced in towns like University Park, Aurora and more.

Two more buses are expected Thursday near Des Plaines and Polk streets in Chicago, and more migrants were dropped off there Wednesday night, huddling in the cold.

Just days before Christmas, Grundy County, which is southwest of Chicago, put up two digital signs along Interstate 55 to deter buses from stopping in the fairly rural area.

"The mayor of Chicago has created a situation that's creating a crisis for us in setting their standards much more difficult for their buses to arrive in Chicago," Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said.

Grundy County leaders made a plan over the weekend to encourage buses to move on if they stop there, or, if migrants are abandoned, they will get them to Joliet and put them on trains to transfer them to sanctuary cities.

"We wanted to make sure that we had a plan so that we didn't leave these people stranded out in the cold with no place to go," Briley said.

During a special board meeting Wednesday night, Chicago Ridge voted to crack down on random drop-offs.

The village of Elburn also voted to demand five days advanced notice of a bus arrival and background checks of migrants on board.

Violations will cost the bus company up to $750 per passenger.

RELATED: Evanston man fixing up bicycles to give to Chicago migrants

This comes after more than 30 buses have dropped off hundreds of migrants all over the map at all hours of the day with no warning.

The city of Chicago passed an ordinance earlier this month prohibiting buses from arriving and dropping off new arrivals with no prior notice. Mayor Brandon Johnson said over 100 citations have been given.

In a joint press conference with the mayors of New York City and Denver, Johnson acknowledged how Chicago's crackdown on rogue buses has led to suburbs now being inundated with migrants.

"What these mayors are looking for is like much of what you're seeing right now, and they're prepared to pass similar ordinances to not just defend the sanctity of our nation but to make sure that we are responding responsibly," Johnson said.

And more suburbs are having meetings in the coming days to come up with plans.

On Thursday night, the village of Matteson will hold a special board of trustees meeting.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's busing operation has transported more than 80,000 migrants to Democratic-led cities since last year. His administration recently stepped up the practice with chartered planes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.