Chicago migrants: Judge to hold hearing about Amundsen Park Fieldhouse plans, residents say

Galewood residents said they filed an injunction and will go before a judge over plans to house Chicago migrants at the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in Galewood said they will not give up the fight for their park and fieldhouse, and they are demanding a response from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The Amundsen Park Fieldhouse is slated to eventually take in incoming migrants, but residents protested, and the plan is now in limbo.

"You are asking us as taxpayers, to step aside and allow this to happen. We say, 'No.' We see the tricks that are being played. We see that you've taken our programs out of our park. We see that you've reassigned the staff members here, because in your mind, you think we're going to grow tired, that we are going to go away," said resident Cata Truss. "That's not going to happen, mayor. We are going to stay here, and we are going to fight."

Last week, community residents said, things changed, and the park is now staffed by just one person.

Senior programs have been moved, exercise programs have been canceled, and a local youth football team and their cheerleaders no longer have a place to practice for their upcoming competition.

"We can't use the bathrooms at all. They are putting port-a-pottys. We got 200 people, 155 kids and parents. We have over 200 people here. How are they going to use two port-a-pottys? That is horrible," said Gerald Harris, who runs the Windy City Dolphins Youth Football Team.

Last week, the park's operating hours were also reduced.

The group told ABC7 they have filed an injunction and will go before a judge for a hearing on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to talk about the future of their park and fieldhouse.