Mayor Johnson considers moving downtown migrant shelter to South Side ahead of DNC, alderperson says

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is considering moving a downtown migrant shelter to Bridgeport ahead of the DNC, 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new plan to possibly build a temporary migrant shelter close to Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side, moving a downtown shelter ahead of the Chicago Democratic National Convention.

Ald. Nicole Lee of the 11th Ward said her office was told that Mayor Brandon Johnson is considering moving migrants from the Standard Club in the Loop to a new shelter near 39th Street and South Canal Street in Bridgeport.

Lee said she's against the plan for a number of reasons, including safety, location, and a "lack of justification."

"Earlier this week, Mayor Johnson's administration notified Ald. Lee that they are considering plans to build a new temporary migrant shelter in the 11th Ward at 3951 S Canal St. to replace the Standard Club shelter downtown before the Democratic National Convention," a statement from Lee's office read in part. "As our city grapples with this unprecedented influx of migrants, it is crucial that we handle the migrant crisis safely, responsibly, and with full transparency. The well-being of our communities must be the top priority."

SEE ALSO | City Council votes to approve Mayor Brandon Johnson's request for $70M for migrant care

The city has not signed a lease on the property yet.

In a statement, the Department of Family and Support Services says in part, "We will continue to be transparent and inform community stakeholders as we gather more information and determine next steps."