City Council expected to vote on Mayor Brandon Johnson's request for $70M for migrant care

The Chicago City Council is expected to vote Friday on Mayor Brandon Johnson's request for $70 million for migrants.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City Council could take up a vote Friday on approving Mayor Brandon Johnson's request for $70 million to fund care for new arrivals.

On Wednesday, the council chose to defer the vote.

Mayor Johnson wants to take the money out of a surplus fund to care for new arrivals.

Even though the number of migrants coming into the city has slowed, the city says it wants to be prepared for any sudden increases.

The city has already budgeted $150 million for migrant care this year, but the mayor's office says it won't be enough for the entire year.

Separately, the Cook County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to re-allocate $70 million from its budget to support new arrivals in Chicago.

The funds will help cover food services with any left over dollars being used for city operational costs.

Friday's special City Council meeting is set for 12:45 p.m.