Mayor Johnson's deputy chief of staff is working on solutions for city's migrant crisis

Close to 1,000 migrants are still living at police stations in Chicago, waiting for space in shelters. Mayor Brandon Johnson's Deputy Chief of Staff is in charge of the city's migr

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Close to 1,000 migrants are still living at police stations in Chicago, waiting for space in shelters. Mayor Brandon Johnson's Deputy Chief of Staff Christina Pacione-Zayas is in charge of the city's migrant response.

The city has received eight more buses of migrants since Monday. The 12th District police station is becoming so crowded, some families are living in tents nearby.

"At this point, it is just police stations because we are not bringing another large space on line for another couple weeks due to staffing and the community engagement process," Pacione-Zayas said.

There are 15 shelters throughout the city housing 6,400 new arrivals. Pacione-Zayas said finding appropriate shelters big enough to accommodate 200 people has been challenging.

"It obviously has to be habitable, it does need a shower; if it doesn't, it needs a hook-up so we can have a mobile shower," she said.

She said many spaces are in disrepair and it could takes weeks or months' worth of work to make them habitable.

"We are looking internally at city assets, we are looking at private spaces, we are looking outside of Chicago and engaging in conversations with neighboring municipalities," she said.

While conversations are being conducted with other municipalities, Pacione-Zayas said it will be another two months before a suburban shelter is ready.

The Johnson administration has faced criticism from some aldermen who say the city lacks a short- and long-term migrant plan. Pacione-Zayas defended the city's work, especially since she said 91 buses have arrived since Johnson took office nearly 100 days ago.

"We have open up 10 shelters since we've been in office we have helped to re settle 425 households, these are pretty significant operational and logistical feats," she said.

With no end in sight, Pacione-Zayas said the city is working on a long-term plan that establishes a network with Cook County where the county provides health care with the city and suburbs dividing up transportation and shelter needs.