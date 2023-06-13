Chicago volunteers helping migrants grow frustrated as Biden OKs $29M additional funding

The Biden administration is sending $29 million in funding to help with the migrant crisis in Illinois as frustration continues to grow among volunteers and nonprofits

Laarni Livings and Samantha Oulavong have been helping migrants at the 1st Police District for weeks. Both live in the neighborhood and have been volunteering on their own.

"I can't ignore what I'm seeing in my backyard and I want to help as much as I can because I came here as an asylum seeker as a child," Oulavong said.

The hundreds of asylum seekers who have been living at police stations have relied on a variety of volunteers, some from nonprofits and others who are neighbors, to provide food, supplies, blankets and more.

"As citizens we are doing as much as we can already for them, but I think it would be nice to have a city wide initiative that can put together a centralized plan to assist them," Oulavong said.

She understands Mayor Brandon Johnson's term is just beginning, but she said a plan should be in place by now since Chicago prides itself on being a sanctuary city.

The city is slowly moving migrants to temporary shelters. Families living at the Rogers Park YMCA will be moved to Daley College Tuesday after two delays.

"There was a plan to move them yesterday but something happened which we are having that meeting tonight, to see what is going on," said 14th Ward Alderwoman Jeylu Gutierrez.

Two weeks ago the city council approved $51 million to help the migrants. Ald. Gutierrez said in the past week, about 25% of asylum seekers at police stations have been moved to shelters, but Oulavong said the city is moving too slowly.

"People have been moved but not as quickly as I think they should have been moved because some of the women have been here for 20 plus days," she said.

To help with a coordinated plan, Johnson said at the beginning of his term that he would name a Deputy Mayor of Migrant, Immigrant and Refugee rights. That person has yet to be named.