Chicago migrants, West Ridge migrants to move to Daley College Sunday, city says

Chicago migrants living in the West Ridge YMCA are expected to move to Daley College Sunday, the city said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Migrants will begin moving out of a temporary shelter on the city's North Side all the way down to the city's Southwest Side Sunday, the city said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said this is to make room for migrants that are sleeping of the floor of police precincts.

The city says it is hoping to move the families housed temporarily at the West Ridge YMCA to Daley College Sunday to make room for other migrants who have been sleeping in the floor of Chicago police stations.

RELATED: Man who died at Woodlawn migrant shelter at former Wadsworth Elementary School ID'd

There's been a lot of back and forth for these migrant families and they said their children are just traumatized by it all at this point.

The move comes after some push back from those families and people living in the West Ridge community.

Over the last month, the families have connected with the community and nearby schools like Rogers Elementary and Jordan Elementary have embraced the families, giving the children an opportunity to enroll into summer school classes.

Parents of students at that school have been pleading for the city to keep the migrant families there.

"The kids are making connections," Jill Hallatt, parent of Rogers Elementary students, said. "The kids are going on field trips to the libraries, the parks. They're learning about the resources. The kids are playing with each other."

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Friday afternoon that the families would be moved Sunday, but the families and leaders from Rogers Elementary said they haven't heard about anything.