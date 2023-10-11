Residents vow to camp out at park amid confusion over possible shelter for migrants in Chicago

As the Chicago migrant crisis continues, Galewood residents vowed to camp out in Amundsen Park Tuesday to ensure there would be no shelter there.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of neighbors gathered at Amundsen Park in Galewood Tuesday night over confusion about whether the fieldhouse would be used as a migrant shelter.

A plan to use the fieldhouse as a shelter was put on hold Monday, but Tuesday night frustrated community members said park supervisors were told to turn their keys in, and youth athletes were asked to leave mid-practice.

The residents vowed to stay overnight to see if migrants were being moved in the fieldhouse.

Donald Glover, president of the Amundsen Park Advisory Council, said this is the city just doing whatever it wants to do.

"We were told it was on-hold; the alderman had said this was all resolved, and it's not," Glover said.

Alderman Chris Taliaferro, who opposes the shelter plan, said Mayor Brandon Johnson told him there was a miscommunication.

"He told me that there was a misunderstanding, and that he did instruct his entire staff that this process would be put on hold," Ald. Taliaferro said.

Taliaferro also said an industrial retail area north of the park is being inspected as a possible option to house migrants. In the meantime, the bigger issue remains with the ongoing influx of migrants and balancing resources as a sanctuary city.

For some, a legacy of disinvestment in some neighborhoods is clashing with the emerging needs of new arrivals.

The search for housing solutions is ongoing, and the demand for community input in that solution has grown louder.

Early Wednesday morning, it did not appear that any Galewood residents stayed overnight.

The fieldhouse was locked with no sign of any asylum seekers.

Earlier, residents in the Galewood community were credited for keeping programs at Amundsen Park, for now.

Also on Tuesday, the office of 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. said the city is planning to open two new migrant shelters at 30 N. Racine Ave. and 939 W. Lake St. in the West Loop.