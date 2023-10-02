Pilsen meeting to discuss turning warehouse on Halsted Street into migrant shelter

Neighbors in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood will meet Monday night to discuss a plan for the first migrant shelter there.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Neighbors in Pilsen will meet Monday night to discuss a plan for the first migrant shelter there.

The meeting will detail plans to turn a warehouse on Halsted Street into a temporary shelter for migrants.

The warehouse, located in the 2200-block of South Halsted Street would be the first city-run shelter in the 25th Ward.

There are record numbers of migrants coming into the city and Chicago is struggling to house them.

Although local city leaders said they haven't had much assistance, Governor JB Pritzker pointed to the $330 million in state aid being distributed.

The city's committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights met last Friday at City Hall to tackle how to best house the new arrivals. Some even voiced concerns over Mayor Brandon Johnson's plan to create base camps with military-grade tents.

Two aldermen even plan to file a resolution to the City Council that could create a ballot referendum where residents can decide if Chicago should remain a sanctuary city.

Monday night's meeting about the 25th Ward warehouse will take place at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Benito Juarez High School,

Speakers will include representatives from the mayor's office, city departments, and other agencies.