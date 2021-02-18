missing dog

Chicago police share how they found missing dog who escaped Avondale vet

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will share Thursday morning how they found Toby, a 2-year-old German Shepherd who had been missing since the weekend after escaping his Avondale vet's office.

Toby had been missing in the Logan Square area since Saturday after he escaped his veterinarian's office.

His owner Nelly Roa said she had taken him to MedVet in Avondale for stitches and had to leave him there due to COVID-19 protocols. An hour later, she got a call from the clinic to say Toby was missing.

Roa and the community searched for her beloved dog for days as a brutal winter storm bore down on Chicago, dropping over a foot of snow amid sub-zero wind-chills. Roa was worried Toby wouldn't survive the storm.

RELATED: 'He's my everything': Owner worries missing dog won't survive winter storm
EMBED More News Videos

Toby is back home! The 2-year-old German Shepherd, who has been missing since the weekend, was found by a CPD officer and reunited with his owner.



But Chicago police tweeted Wednesday that an officer had found Toby and reunited him with his owner.



"A big thanks to Officer Soto for finding and reuniting Toby with their owner!!" the CPD 14th District said in their tweet.

Roa said Toby is scared and has an injured paw, but is safe and in from the cold.

A CPD press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoavondalelogan squaremissing dogveterinariandogchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING DOG
Missing dog who escaped Chicago vet found safe by CPD officer
'He's my everything': Owner desperate to find missing dog in winter storm
Missing dog escapes from North Side vet; owner concerned for frigid weather conditions
Missing seizure response dog reunited with family after 3 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madigan resigning as IL rep after 50 years
Family grieves after fatal canopy collapse
Evanston man loses $100K to contractor he thought had been vetted
Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old
Brookfield Zoo announces reopening date
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
More than $280M from COVID relief funding went to CPD
Show More
Cook County judge voted out after putting child in lock-up seeks return
CPD releases new photo in hunt for Avondale hit-and-run driver
Feds charge Chicago man who allegedly shot at police while fleeing Orland Park carjacking
Bodycam video shows violent arrest at center of CPD lawsuit
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
More TOP STORIES News