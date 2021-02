Chicago police share how they found missing dog who escaped Avondale vet

EMBED >More News Videos Toby is back home! The 2-year-old German Shepherd, who has been missing since the weekend, was found by a CPD officer and reunited with his owner.

A big thanks to Officer Soto for finding and reuniting Toby with their owner!! pic.twitter.com/7DrPhIUzP0 — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) February 17, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will share Thursday morning how they found Toby, a 2-year-old German Shepherd who had been missing since the weekend after escaping his Avondale vet's office.Toby had been missing in the Logan Square area since Saturday after he escaped his veterinarian's office.His owner Nelly Roa said she had taken him to MedVet in Avondale for stitches and had to leave him there due to COVID-19 protocols. An hour later, she got a call from the clinic to say Toby was missing.Roa and the community searched for her beloved dog for days as a brutal winter storm bore down on Chicago, dropping over a foot of snow amid sub-zero wind-chills. Roa was worried Toby wouldn't survive the storm.But Chicago police tweeted Wednesday that an officer had found Toby and reunited him with his owner."A big thanks to Officer Soto for finding and reuniting Toby with their owner!!" the CPD 14th District said in their tweet.Roa said Toby is scared and has an injured paw, but is safe and in from the cold.A CPD press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.