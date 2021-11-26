missing teenager

Missing Chicago teens: 2 girls last seen at Amundsen High School found, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teen girls reported missing from the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side have been found, according to police.

The girls had last been seen the morning of Nov. 19 at Amundsen High School, 5110 N. Damen Ave.

Chicago police said late Thursday that both girls had been located, but declined to provide further details.

In an email to parents, Amundsen Principal Anna Pavichevich said there was no indication that the girls' disappearance has any direct connection to the school or other students.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoravenswoodmissing girlmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING TEENAGER
Missing girl found in NY; mother accused of assault, neglect
Kidnapped North Carolina teen rescued thanks to viral TikTok signal
LaSalle Co. kidnapping victim found safe, suspect ID'd
Silver alert issued for missing 15-year-old Gary girl canceled
TOP STORIES
Chicago firefighter dies days after NW side apartment fire
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
FDA investigating salad listeria outbreak; multiple sick, 1 killed
Chicago COVID news: City to require vaccine proof for indoor venues
Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged
Brawl breaks out inside Miami airport; 2 charged
IL reports 10,264 new COVID cases; 60% of population fully vaccinated
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cold but sunny Wednesday
When will it snow in Chicago? City breaks record of no measurable snow
DA asks court to reconsider sentence for Colorado truck driver
Holiday gatherings a concern in low vaccination rate neighborhoods
5 states added to Chicago travel advisory
More TOP STORIES News