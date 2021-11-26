Missing Chicago teens: 2 girls last seen at Amundsen High School found, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teen girls reported missing from the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side have been found, according to police.The girls had last been seen the morning of Nov. 19 at Amundsen High School, 5110 N. Damen Ave.Chicago police said late Thursday that both girls had been located, but declined to provide further details.In an email to parents, Amundsen Principal Anna Pavichevich said there was no indication that the girls' disappearance has any direct connection to the school or other students.