Longtime Chicago mob attorney Joe 'The Shark' Lopez suspended for 6 months

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime Chicago mob attorney Joe "The Shark" Lopez has been suspended for six months, according to the Northern District of Illinois Attorney Discipline website.

The executive committee found that Lopez has violated rules regarding confidentiality of information, duties to former clients and misconduct.

Lopez is also being sanctioned $5,000, according to a ruling on the site signed by Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer.

He must complete eight hours of continuing legal education courses regarding duty and responsibility to clients.

Lopez has represented people like career criminal and Chicago mobster Mario "The Arm" Rainone and Anthony "Tough Tony" Calabrese.