Chicago gets $7 million grant for 8 new monuments

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New monuments will be going up around Chicago thanks to a $7 million grant.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the grant from the Mellon Foundation on Monday.

The city will build eight new monuments in all, some permanent and others temporary. The planned monuments include the Chicago Torture Justice Memorial, the George Washington Memorial Intervention, a Mother Jones monument, a Mahalia Jackson monument, and Pilsen Latina Histories.

City leaders said the goal is to represent those who have historically been excluded or underrepresented.

"Chicago's monuments and memorials are more than just public art - they speak directly to the values, history, and vision of our great city," said Mayor Johnson. "I'm grateful for the Mellon Foundation's support of the Chicago Monuments Project and the creation of cultural works around labor, civil rights, racial justice and other areas that represent our diversity, honor our history and tell our story."