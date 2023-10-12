Palatine High School receives donation for first-generation college student pathway program

A college pathway program at Palatine High School is helping first generation students get into college.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A college pathway program at Palatine High School is helping first-generation students get into college.

Many freshman students were going through some assignments in the classroom Thursday afternoon. It is the beginning of their high school careers, but unlike the rest of their families, they will likely continue their education into college thanks to the new program.

It will help first generation students like Palatine High School junior Amirah Abdul, who moved to Palatine from Nigeria four years ago.

"I was grateful to see they saw my potential that I could handle the challenge," Abdul said.

The selective program not only helps students with their studies, but it also helps prepare them for college, working on applications, choosing schools and financial aid.

Thanks to a $75,000 dollar donation to the program, announced Thursday, the students will now get more help like SAT prep classes and trips to visit schools they're interested in.

"We just want to even the playing field," teacher Alonso Ramirez said. "We wanna give these kids access to whatever the other kids have."

"This gives them the extra support that can level the playing field," Principal Tony Medina said.

Donor Rich Baader said he wanted to help improve opportunities for everyone in the community and there's no better way than education.

"We got a lot of problems in this world," Baader said. "We need leaders, and this program is creating them, and it's great to see."

Palatine High School senior Charlie Rebollar's parents came from Mexico and never went to college. He's looking at schools like Notre Dame and Northwestern.

"Hopefully I get in," Rebollar said. "That's the goal."

Nearly 100% of the kids in the program will go either to community college or a four-year school. The grant will help them be better prepared for it once they get there.