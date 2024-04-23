Chicago announces $5M assistance fund for students with disabilities, application opens for families

Thousands of families will receive help thanks to the Diverse Learners Recovery Fund for students with disabilities.

Thousands of families will receive help thanks to the Diverse Learners Recovery Fund for students with disabilities.

Thousands of families will receive help thanks to the Diverse Learners Recovery Fund for students with disabilities.

Thousands of families will receive help thanks to the Diverse Learners Recovery Fund for students with disabilities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of families will receive help thanks to the Diverse Learners Recovery Fund for students with disabilities.

The $5 million fund will give one time $500 grants to 8,000 eligible K-12 students through a lottery.

The effort is a partnership between the City of Chicago and the ADA S McKinley Community Services.

READ ALSO | Local groups plan to put millions from MacKenzie Scott to good use: 'surprised and thrilled'

The program is funded by the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

To be eligible to enter the lottery, families must live in Chicago, have a student with a disability, meet household income limit, which should be less than or equal to 300% of the federal poverty level.

Parents, guardians and families can apply for the grant here.