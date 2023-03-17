Chicago man released from prison after murder conviction vacated after serving nearly 30 years

Lee Harris, who spent decades proclaiming his innocence from behind bars, was released after a judge vacated his conviction because prosecutors say there wasn't enough evidence to

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been released from prison a judge vacated his murder conviction because prosecutors said there is not enough evidence to re-try him.

Lee Harris has proclaimed his innocence from behind bars for decades, and ABC7 was there moments after he was finally released from Stateville Prison in Crest Hill.

He was met by family and his attorney.

Lee was convicted of murder in 1992 in the case of the death of Dana Feitler. She was shot and killed in 1989 in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood after taking out $400 from an ATM.

Harris' attorney said he was tortured and forced to confess by the lead detective on the case.

Now that he's been release, he said he feels for Feitler's family who are now left, again, with unanswered questions.

"My heart goes out to that family because for over 33 years that family, they thought they had closure," he said. "Now the wounds have reopened. I feel so sorry for them. My heart goes out to them, I just hope them the best."

Harris said tonight he will enjoy his freedom by simply getting a burger, and tomorrow by going to a Bulls game with his family.