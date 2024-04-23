Man sues city, CPD officers after spending more than 12 years in prison for murder he didn't commit

Darien Harris was convicted of murder based on the testimony of a witness who turned out to be legally blind. He is now a free man after charges against him were dropped.

Darien Harris was convicted of murder based on the testimony of a witness who turned out to be legally blind. He is now a free man after charges against him were dropped.

Darien Harris was convicted of murder based on the testimony of a witness who turned out to be legally blind. He is now a free man after charges against him were dropped.

Darien Harris was convicted of murder based on the testimony of a witness who turned out to be legally blind. He is now a free man after charges against him were dropped.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who spent more than 12 years in prison for a crime he did not commit is now suing the city of Chicago and several CPD officers.

Darien Harris was convicted of murder in a gas station shooting back in 2011.

A judge overturned his sentence last December after learning the star witness in the case against Harris was legally blind.

City officials told ABC7 they have not been served with the complaint and they do not comment on pending litigation.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

SEE ALSO | Man wrongfully incarcerated for 35 years seeks to increase maximum compensation for IL exonerees