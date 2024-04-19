Woman accused in death, dismemberment of West Ridge landlord to testify in own defense

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman charged with killing and dismembering her landlord is expected to testify in her own defense Friday.

Sandra Kolalou is on trial for the 2022 murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker.

Kolalou, who was a tenant of the boarding house owned by Walker, is charged with first-degree murder.

Walker rented rooms in her home on North Washtenaw Avenue, and prosecutors said after she was reported missing in October of 2022, they found her head, arms and legs in the freezer of the home but not her torso.

More evidence was found in a trash can on Foster Beach.

Blood was also found in her bedroom and on knives, police said.

In the trial's second day, other tenants in the home testified they heard Walker and Kolalou arguing in the 24 hours before Walker went missing.

Jurors also heard from a tow truck driver who Kolalou called the day Walker went missing. Antonio Coria testified Kolalou tried to use Frances Walker's credit cards and became aggressive, pulling a pocket knife on him.

"She told me I was next," he told the court.

A tow truck driver said he feared for his life as he drove Sandra Kolalou, who is charged with killing landlord Frances Walker, found in a freezer.

Koalou's attorneys contend the evidence does not connect their client to the crimes, and there were others with motivation to kill Walker.

Closing arguments could take place sometime next week.

