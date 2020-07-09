CPD charge man with murder for fatal shooting during riots, looting on West Side at end of May

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have charged a man with murder for a fatal shooting during rioting and looting on Chicago's West Side at the end of May.On May 31, around 6:30 p.m., police say Andrew Sneed, 36, was looking to loot a liquor store. Several community members confronted him and told him to leave the store alone. Shortly after, police said a fire was set to the second floor above the liquor store.Fire fighters had to force their way into the liquor store in order to extinguish the fire, and after they left the liquor store was left unsecured, police said.At that time, Sneed allegedly entered the liquor store and looted it, police said. When he returned to the store the man saw the community members who had confronted him earlier and shot three of them, one of them fatally.Sneed has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated battery, all felonies.The man who died was a 27-year-old black male. Further details about his identity have not been released.