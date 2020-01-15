Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium, Field Museum offering free days over MLK weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5827746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has announced its free admission days for 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents can take advantage of free admission at Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and Field Museum over the long holiday weekend.With valid ID or proof of residence, guests can visit three neighboring institutions at Chicago's Museum Campus free of charge on various days.The Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission from Thursday, Jan. 16 until Monday, Jan. 20. The aquarium will stay open until 9 p.m. on Jan. 20.The Adler Planetarium, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, is offering free admission from Monday, Jan. 20 to Wednesday, Jan. 22.The Field Museum is offering free admission on Monday, Jan. 20 and the remaining Wednesdays in the month, Jan. 22 and Jan 29.