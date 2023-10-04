NASCAR announces 2024 Chicago Street Race weekend dates

Now that the first ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend is over, the teardown and econonmic analysis can begin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR has announced the dates for the 2024 Chicago Street Race.

The second annual event will take place July 6-7, 2024, NASCAR Chicago announced on social media Wednesday.

The 2023 race weekend was the first in a multi-year partnership between former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration and NASCAR.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office released a statement on the announcement Wednesday.

"At the conclusion of this year's race, the Johnson Administration began conversations with NASCAR with the goal of addressing concerns raised by residents, alderpeople and other stakeholders, while acknowledging NASCAR's contributions to the City's economy and communities," the statement read. "As a result of these conversations, NASCAR has agreed to shorten the event's set up and tear down windows, reducing travel disruption for impacted communities and other residents. NASCAR has also committed to addressing costs incurred by City departments and agencies in facilitating and securing the event as consistent with other large-scale events. This is a win for Chicago taxpayers, as the original agreement did not include provisions for such costs."

Consumer experts expected the 2023 race to bring a large economic boost to the city and Downtown, despite the heavy rain that caused the main race to be cut short and multiple post-race concerts to be cancelled.

