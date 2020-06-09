Lakeview hit-and-run victim sues Grubhub, accused driver after injured following dispute over social distancing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The restaurant worker struck and injured in Lakeview by delivery driver outside her work after argument about social distancing has filed suit against him and Grubhub.
Bijan Choya Early broke her arms and legs and has significant nerve damage. She is the daughter of the owner of Ms. T's Southern Fried Chicken, who said the delivery driver became angry after she told him to wait outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant's social distancing rule is one customer at a time.
RELATED: 1 in custody after delivery driver accused of striking woman with car, refusing to social distance
After the altercation, owner Angenita Tanner said when she and her daughter went outside to get the driver's license plate number for police and Grubhub, which is when, after exchanging more words, he threatened to run over Early if she didn't move. A short time later he followed through with his threat and drove off, Tanner said.
Aamir Mohammed is charged with one count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, one count aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one count of failure to report an accident causing injury, all felonies; and one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of driving without a license, both misdemeanors.
RELATED: Grubhub driver charged with aggravated battery for allegedly hitting restaurant owner's daughter with car
Grubhub said Mohammed was not actually a Grubhub driver, and has never been contracted with the company. Instead, they said, he fraudulently used another contracted driver's account. That other driver has been permanently banned from GrubHub's platform.
RELATED: Driver charged in Lakeview hit-and-run was fraudulently using another Grubhub driver's account, bail set at $5K
Early has filed suit against Mohammed and Grubhub, alleging negligence since he was able to access the platform and work as a driver.
ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to Gruhhub for comment, but have not heard back.
Lakeview hit-and-run victim sues Grubhub, accused driver after injured following dispute over social distancing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News