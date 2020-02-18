Former Chicago Public Schools teacher Sara Damyan, 33, charged with sexually assaulting boy, 13, in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago Public Schools special education teacher has been charged with criminal sexual assault against a 14-year-old boy.
The former educator, 33-year-old Sara Damyan, appeared in court Tuesday.
Damyan worked at Albany Park's Alessandro Volta Elementary School where the victim was a student.
According to the Illinois State's Attorney's Office, Damyan told the victim that she liked him and suggested that they "go out together," although he expressed concern about their age difference.
The alleged abuse took place between January and March 2019, according to prosecutors.
On one occasion, Damyan invited the 14-year-old to her home in Logan Square and gave him cannabis gummy bears and vitamin tea laced with marijuana, prosecutors said.
It was only after Damyan told a friend what she was doing, calling the student "her boyfriend," that the friend reported her actions to the school.
Damyan was dismissed and an investigation initiated, resulting in her arrest Monday.
The news came as a shock to some parents.
"You trust the teachers, you think, they will be up to par and do what they need to do right by them, but it's crazy," said parent Mohamed Tamba.
Parents, students, even fellow CPS teachers said they had no idea why she left and they were never made aware about the allegations.
"Angry, I didn't know anything was going on," said parent Isreal Miranda. "I didn't even know that she got pulled from the school. I didn't know anything they didn't inform us, they didn't tell us anything."
"CPS has a lack of regard for its students, so it just makes it really difficult," said parent Jasmine Bates. "You are entrusting teachers and staff members to take care of your kids they are not using the best ability possible."
