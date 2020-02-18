Former Chicago Public Schools teacher Sara Damyan, 33, charged with sexually assaulting boy, 13, in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy is due in court Tuesday.Former CPS teacher Sara Damyan, 33, was removed from the classroom last March and now faces felony charges of criminal sexual assault.She allegedly abused the boy between Jbetween Jan. 15, 2019 and March 8, 2019. at a home in Logan Square. Damyan was taken into custody Monday morning in Lakeview.Damyan was a special education teacher at Alessandro Volta Elementary school until September of last year, although it's not clear if the boy was a student there.Damyan is due in bond court Tuesday.