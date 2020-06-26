Kids off the Block founder Diane Latiker honored as 'Frontline Hero' by Variety Magazine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5434226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diane Latiker has changed the lives of thousands of boys in Roseland, one of Chicago's most violent neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago activist and beloved neighborhood mom Diane Latiker is being honored as a "Frontline Hero" by Variety Magazine.Latiker founded the nonprofit Kids off the Block in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. A mother of eight and grandmother of 21, she's also welcome thousands of boys into her home over the years. In 16 years, over 3,000 kids have cycled through her modest Roseland two-flat.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Latiker has provided PPE and food to people in need, putting together thousands of bags containing hand sanitizer, face masks and water bottles. She also takes donations from various businesses and delivers them to different communities.Latiker was honored in a program on Lifetime and Facebook, virtually hosted by "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts.