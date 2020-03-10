$25K reward offered for information in Chicago postal worker armed robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $25,000 reward is being offered for information about the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Worker in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in January.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the letter carrier was robbed in the 4900-block of West Superior Street at about 11 a.m. on January 17.

Postal inspectors said the two suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry with an orange Illinois dealer plate.

Postal inspectors described the first suspect as a black male in his mid-20s with a dark complexion, about 6 ft. tall and 200 lbs., wearing a grey or silver hooded jacket, blue jeans and an "army fatigue" color facemask.

Postal inspectors described the second suspect as a black male in his mid-20s with a light complexion, about 5 ft. 10 in. tall and 165 lbs. wearing a black coat and hooded jacket, black jeans and a black facemask.

