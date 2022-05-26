death investigation

Girl, 8, found dead in Uptown home, police say; woman, 38, also hospitalized

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was found dead in a home in Uptown Wednesday.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive in a home in the 4600-block of North Winthrop around 11 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, approximately 38, was also found in the home and taken to Weiss Hospital. Police said she is in good condition.

The relationship between the woman and the child was not immediately known.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.
