United Airlines is planning to launch an air taxi service in Chicago that would get passengers from O'Hare to the Illinois Medical District neighborhood in mere minutes.

United Airlines plans air taxi service between O'Hare and Near West Side launching in 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Imagine you could get from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to the city in just 10 minutes flat.

United Airlines is planning to make that dream a reality with a new air taxi service.

The plan, which is set to start in 2025, would have passengers take off in an electric air taxi from the Illinois Medical District on the city's Near West Side. They'd land at O'Hare minutes later, ready to board their flights.

Archer Aviation is the company building the aircrafts, while ComEd is working on the infrastructure to power them.

Details about how much the service would cost have not been released.