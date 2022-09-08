Chicago-based United Airlines investing $15M in electric air taxis

The airline is betting on travelers paying around the cost of an Uber Black ride for transportation to and from airports in congested cities.

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- United Airlines is putting its money behind a future in electric air taxis.

The Chicago-based airline is investing $15 million in air taxi maker Eve Air Mobility.

United is ordering 200 of Eve's four-seater electric vertical take-off-and-landing vehicles.

Last month, United also invested in the same type of aircraft from Archer Aviation.

