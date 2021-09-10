drowning

Chicago Park District to install life rings along lakefront in effort to prevent drownings

By ABc7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District shared new plans Friday to install life preservers and more signage along the lakefront to prevent drownings and other accidents.

It says the life preservers will be at certain locations ahead of the 2022 beach season as part of a pilot program.

Residents repeatedly left life rings at a pier in Rogers Park where a teenage boy died last month. Each time, the park district removed the rings.

As of Labor Day, at least 36 people have drowned in Lake Michigan this year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

