CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District shared new plans Friday to install life preservers and more signage along the lakefront to prevent drownings and other accidents.
It says the life preservers will be at certain locations ahead of the 2022 beach season as part of a pilot program.
RELATED: Family on mission to install life rings on Chicago lakefront after teen drowns at Rogers Park beach
Residents repeatedly left life rings at a pier in Rogers Park where a teenage boy died last month. Each time, the park district removed the rings.
As of Labor Day, at least 36 people have drowned in Lake Michigan this year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
RELATED: Lake Michigan drowning, water rescues renew calls for life rings along Chicago beaches
Chicago Park District to install life rings along lakefront in effort to prevent drownings
DROWNING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News