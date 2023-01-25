  • Full Story

Ticket prices increase for Field Museum, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 11:24PM
The Chicago Park District Board decided to increase ticket prices for the Field Museum and the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It will cost you more to visit two of Chicago's most popular museums.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Park District Board decided to raise the fees at the Field Museum and the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

Admission to the Field Museum will go up $3 for Chicago residents and $1 for non-residents.

At the Nature Museum, prices will increase by between $2 and $6 for residents and $4 to $8 dollars for non-residents.

