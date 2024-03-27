More than 2,000 Chicago Park District employees vote to authorize strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 2,000 Chicago Park District workers say they are ready to go on strike amid stalled contract negotiations

Members of SEIU Local 73 held a rally at City Hall Tuesday and voted to strike after more than nine months of contract negotiations.

Some of their asks include competitive pay raises and the creation of more full-time positions.

In a statement, the Park District says it looks forward to continuing good faith negotiations adding, "We have taken great strides over the last several years to create a supportive workplace culture for our team and park users."