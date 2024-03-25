5 emergency Chicago migrant shelters at parks to be restored for community, Mayor Johnson says

The Chicago Park District will begin to restore five parks across the Southwest Side, North Side and Northwest Side starting Saturday.

The Chicago Park District will begin to restore five parks across the Southwest Side, North Side and Northwest Side starting Saturday.

The Chicago Park District will begin to restore five parks across the Southwest Side, North Side and Northwest Side starting Saturday.

The Chicago Park District will begin to restore five parks across the Southwest Side, North Side and Northwest Side starting Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A handful of temporary shelters for asylum seekers at Chicago parks will close and be restored to their original use, according to the city.

The Chicago Park District will begin to restore five parks across the Southwest Side, North Side and Northwest Side starting Saturday.

All shelter residents will be moved to nearby shelters in order to give the facilities back to the Park District, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced on Monday.

The district will assess and restore equipment at Gage Park, the Broadway Armory Park, Brands Park, Leone Park and Piotrowski Park.

"It is anticipated that full summer programming will return to those locations previously hosting programs," Johnson said.

READ ALSO | Cook County state's attorney Democratic primary election race separated by just over 2K votes

In 2023, the city allocated a total of six parks for asylum seekers under the New Arrivals mission program.

In February, the emergency shelter at North Park Village was closed and used as an early voting site.

The transition of shelter residents will be a coordinated by the Department of Family and Support Services, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago Public Schools. Children are expected to remain in the same school during and after the transition.

MAKING HEADLINES | What happens if Trump can't make bond? Court agrees to block collection of Trump's $454 million civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M