Registration opens for Chicago Park District summer camp programs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District will host registration Thursday and Friday for city-run summer camps which run July 6 through mid August.
The City says parents should understand that there will be smaller group sizes and social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Officials also said there will be no swimming or field trips this summer.
Online registration will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. for all parks west of California Avenue.
Registration will begin Friday at 9 a.m. for parks east of California Avenue and McFetridge & Morgan Park Sports Center registration will begin Friday at noon.
In-person registration will begin at select parks on Saturday.
For more information on summer camps and how to register visit, www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.
