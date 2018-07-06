Chicago Police: 106 arrested on gun, drug charges after raids

At a press conference Friday, Chicago Police talked about the results of their patrols and raids on July 4 and July 5."Fifty-one weapons were taken off the streets from midnight to midnight on July 4th and 26 people were arrested on gun-related charges," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.Chicago Police said they arrested a total of 106 people during targeted raids on Thursday night. Of those, 104 were felony arrests.Chicago Police Chief of Organized Crime Noel Sanchez said 82 of the arrests were for delivery of a controlled substance and eight arrests were for cannabis.Sanchez said police seized eight vehicles, five handguns and one AR rifle in the raids.Police also seized 250 grams of heroin, 64 grams of crack cocaine, 15,000 grams of cannabis and over 100 pills of Xanax or Ecstasy.Police also said that during the Fourth of July they took more illegal guns off the street than any other day so far this yearChicago Police say no one was fatally shot in the city on the July Fourth holiday and the number of shootings overall are dramatically lower than last year.Police said eight shooting incidents happened between midnight July 3, and 5 a.m. Thursday morning. That's compared to 19 shootings in 2017.Eight people were wounded by gunfire in the city, while 25 were wounded in 2017.