Chicago police board now accepting applications for CPD superintendent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The search for Chicago's next police superintendent is officially underway.

The Chicago Police Board announced Thursday the application for the post is now available on its website. The board is seeking a replacement for Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Community members will be able to weigh in at three listening sessions scheduled for December.

Johnson's last day is January 1. Former Los Angeles Police Department chief Charlie Beck will take over in the interim.

Johnson became superintendent in 2016, during one of the most violent chapters in the city's history. He found himself trying to regain public confidence in the department that was shattered by a video showing a white officer fatally shooting a black teenager 16 times.

Police board president Ghian Foreman said the board is going beyond resumes by requiring applicants to discuss in detail experience in crime-reduction initiatives, advances in training and "increasing trust between police officers and the communities they serve."

Applications are due January 13th. By city ordinance, the police board must nominate three candidates for consideration by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Lightfoot will make the final decision on the next superintendent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
