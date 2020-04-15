CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck serves last day, David Brown takes over ahead of confirmation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago said goodbye to Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck on Wednesday.Beck received an official sendoff Wednesday afternoon, including a police escort to the airport. Beck has served as interim superintendent since November.Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked former Dallas Police Chief David Brown to lead the department. He has now taken over as acting superintendent until he is confirmed by the City Council.Brown officially became the acting head of the Chicago Police Department with a ceremonial handoff from Beck."This is your superintendent badge," Beck told him. "Wear it with pride."Lightfoot took to the podium to offer her gratitude, reflecting on Beck's 20 weeks with the department."In those 20 weeks he prioritized efforts to fulfill our obligations under the consent decree, strengthened our department, and helped lead our city through one of the biggest challenges we've ever faced," she said.Brown is expected to meet next Monday with a City Council Committee with a full confirmation anticipated on Wednesday."Starting today, Chicago is now home for me and my family, and I promise to never stop working to make it a safer place," Brown said.